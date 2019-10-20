|
|
Jewell Dean Burkhalter, age 77, Inverness, FL passed away October 15, 2019 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL. Dean was born in Cullman, AL on November 22, 1941 to the late John Gordon Steele and Tennie Smith Steele.
Jewell Dean graduated from Lake Weir High School in 1960. She worked for the telephone company in Ocala, Fl. She met her husband, Larry in Jacksonville, FL and they married on April 9, 1970 in Washington, DC. She was a homemaker and worked for the Citrus Co. Chamber of Commerce. Jewell Dean loved gardening. She took pride in her plants and flowers. She also loved music and dancing, especially the jitterbug. While she was a fierce defender of her family and friends, her heart was larger than life. Her grandson, Joshua, was the light of her life. Her home was her castle. She adored cooking and fed anyone and everyone who walked in the back door. If you left her house hungry, it was your own fault. She was a straight shooter. You always knew where you stood. She was truly a jewel!
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 49 years, Willy L. Burkhalter; 2 children: Robert Ryland Burkhalter, Inverness and Brenda Rae Locklear and her husband Dexter of St. Mary's Georgia; 2 brothers, Jerry Steele of Ocala, Fl and Rayburn Steele of Loveland, CO; 1 grandson, Joshua Locklear. She was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Steele.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Friday, October 25th at 10:00 AM from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Rev. Greg Kell of the Cornerstone Baptist Church officiating. Cremation arrangements under the direction of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home With Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019