Jim (Darlis) Lee Sumpter of Homosassa, FL passed away August 8, 2019 at the age of 81. His loving wife and daughter were at his side. He was born in Kentucky before moving to Michigan where his career led him to be Foreman at the Wixom Assembly for Ford Motor Co. He held this position for 30 years before moving to Homosassa in 1993 to enjoy his retirement.
His favorite past times were boating, shopping and being surrounded by his many loving friends. As self-appointed "Mayor" of Prices Point, if there wasn't a reason for a party, he'd invent one.
Jim is survived by his wife of 30 years, Janice (Kay) Sumpter, daughter Terri (Acorn) Bird, step-sons Shawn (Amanda) Mahoney and Brandon (Susan) Manhoney, grandchildren Adam (Megan) Wallen, Erica (John) McKethan, Karris, Ashley, Patrick, Caitlin, Any, Jenna and Mallory and he was blessed with 8 great grandchildren.
A celebration of Jim's life is planned at a later date for friends and family. Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa. www.wilderfuneral.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019