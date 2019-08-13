Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
(352) 628-3344
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Sumpter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Lee "Darlis" Sumpter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jim Lee "Darlis" Sumpter Obituary
Jim (Darlis) Lee Sumpter of Homosassa, FL passed away August 8, 2019 at the age of 81. His loving wife and daughter were at his side. He was born in Kentucky before moving to Michigan where his career led him to be Foreman at the Wixom Assembly for Ford Motor Co. He held this position for 30 years before moving to Homosassa in 1993 to enjoy his retirement.
His favorite past times were boating, shopping and being surrounded by his many loving friends. As self-appointed "Mayor" of Prices Point, if there wasn't a reason for a party, he'd invent one.
Jim is survived by his wife of 30 years, Janice (Kay) Sumpter, daughter Terri (Acorn) Bird, step-sons Shawn (Amanda) Mahoney and Brandon (Susan) Manhoney, grandchildren Adam (Megan) Wallen, Erica (John) McKethan, Karris, Ashley, Patrick, Caitlin, Any, Jenna and Mallory and he was blessed with 8 great grandchildren.
A celebration of Jim's life is planned at a later date for friends and family. Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa. www.wilderfuneral.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilder Funeral Home
Download Now