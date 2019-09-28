Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Hernando Church of the Nazarene 2101 N. Florida Ave Hernando , FL View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Jimmie Bruce

Jimmie was born in Inez KY on October 15 1947 to the late William Goble and Blanche Perry Smith.

Jimmie Graduated from Trevecca Nazarene College with a BA in 1969. He was a minister with the Nazarene Church from 1969 to 1978. In 1978 he moved to Columbus OH and started working in the commercial drapery industry where he met his wife Nancy. Jimmie retired to Homosassa FL in 2005 where he joined the Hernando Church of the Nazarene. He was active in the church choir, prayer groups and other outreach programs.

In addition to his parents Jimmie was preceded in death by his brothers, Raymond (Betty) Smith, Joe Martin (Shirley) Smith, Andy Norman Smith, John Larry Smith and William Dale Smith and his sisters Refa Smith, Sandra Gale (Dick) Stottlemire, Janet Caroline Smith and Linda Sue Smith.

Jimmie is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years Nancy Smith. Daughters Merri Sue Smith, Sherri Louise Smith and son William Walter Smith. Sister Lora Karen Gabaree, sister in law Jan Smith. Grandchildren Amanda Smith, Damon Smith and Nathan Smith. Great grandchildren Makayla Smith, Madison Smith and Kathleen Smith.

He is also survived by his ex-wife and mother of his 3 children Rebecca Shepard. Jimmie also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who love him dearly.

Jimmie enjoyed serving God, singing in the choir, reading and spending time with his family and friends.

A Celebration of life will be held at Hernando Church of the Nazarene, 2101 N. Florida Ave, Hernando FL on November 2 at 11am.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Foundation for the Blind ( Jimmie Bruce Smith went home to be with his lord on September 20 2019 at the age of 71.Jimmie was born in Inez KY on October 15 1947 to the late William Goble and Blanche Perry Smith.Jimmie Graduated from Trevecca Nazarene College with a BA in 1969. He was a minister with the Nazarene Church from 1969 to 1978. In 1978 he moved to Columbus OH and started working in the commercial drapery industry where he met his wife Nancy. Jimmie retired to Homosassa FL in 2005 where he joined the Hernando Church of the Nazarene. He was active in the church choir, prayer groups and other outreach programs.In addition to his parents Jimmie was preceded in death by his brothers, Raymond (Betty) Smith, Joe Martin (Shirley) Smith, Andy Norman Smith, John Larry Smith and William Dale Smith and his sisters Refa Smith, Sandra Gale (Dick) Stottlemire, Janet Caroline Smith and Linda Sue Smith.Jimmie is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years Nancy Smith. Daughters Merri Sue Smith, Sherri Louise Smith and son William Walter Smith. Sister Lora Karen Gabaree, sister in law Jan Smith. Grandchildren Amanda Smith, Damon Smith and Nathan Smith. Great grandchildren Makayla Smith, Madison Smith and Kathleen Smith.He is also survived by his ex-wife and mother of his 3 children Rebecca Shepard. Jimmie also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who love him dearly.Jimmie enjoyed serving God, singing in the choir, reading and spending time with his family and friends.A Celebration of life will be held at Hernando Church of the Nazarene, 2101 N. Florida Ave, Hernando FL on November 2 at 11am.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Foundation for the Blind ( www.afb.org ). Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close