Jimmie L. Davis
1936 - 2020
Jimmie L. Davis, 84, of Dunnellon, FL passed away on June 23, 2020. Jimmie was born on April 30, 1936 in Cleveland, TN, the son of James and Mabel Davis.
Jimmie worked as an equipment operator in construction. His hobbies included camping and RVing. He was a veteran of US Army Reserves.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and daughter, Kimberly Arnold. Survivors include his wife, Larena Davis; children, Bobbie Davis (Tina), and Larena Lynn Preston; six grandchildren, Trinity, Tara, Jamie, James, Ashly and Virgil; many great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Jean; and three brothers-in-law, Bill, Chuck, and Eddie.
A Visitation will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020, from 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM at the Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness. A Graveside Service for Mr. Davis will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Petersburg at 2:30 PM.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
JUN
29
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
