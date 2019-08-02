Jimmie Lee Byrd, 75, of Homosassa, FL passed away July 23, 2019. He was born on January 15,1944 to Joe and Calanthe Byrd in Homosassa, FL. A commercial fisherman for most of his life he was also a veteran of the US Navy.
Jimmie was preceded in death by his siblings Larry Byrd and Betty Ann Byrd. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Weeks-Byrd; children Kathie (Sinh) Quesada-Lawrence, Tracey Leigh Byrd and Elizabeth Lynn Hill; siblings Joe (Joy) Byrd and Alice Faye (Dennis) Shaver; grandchildren Saxon Byrd, Vance Byrd, Jimmie Byrd, Sunday Prather, Cassidy Lord, Daisy Capote, Matthew Johnson, and Christopher Johnson; 10 great-grandchildren, 11 nieces and nephews as well as many great-nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will take place at 1PM, Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Stage Stand Cemetery in Homosassa, FL with full military honors. Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in charge of arrangements.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2019