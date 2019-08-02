Jimmie Lee Byrd (1944 - 2019)
Service Information
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Stage Stand Cemetery
Homosassa, FL
Obituary
Jimmie Lee Byrd, 75, of Homosassa, FL passed away July 23, 2019. He was born on January 15,1944 to Joe and Calanthe Byrd in Homosassa, FL. A commercial fisherman for most of his life he was also a veteran of the US Navy.
Jimmie was preceded in death by his siblings Larry Byrd and Betty Ann Byrd. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Weeks-Byrd; children Kathie (Sinh) Quesada-Lawrence, Tracey Leigh Byrd and Elizabeth Lynn Hill; siblings Joe (Joy) Byrd and Alice Faye (Dennis) Shaver; grandchildren Saxon Byrd, Vance Byrd, Jimmie Byrd, Sunday Prather, Cassidy Lord, Daisy Capote, Matthew Johnson, and Christopher Johnson; 10 great-grandchildren, 11 nieces and nephews as well as many great-nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will take place at 1PM, Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Stage Stand Cemetery in Homosassa, FL with full military honors. Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in charge of arrangements.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2019
