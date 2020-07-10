Jimmy Doolittle Kelly, III was born March 16, 1987 and departed July 6, 2020. Jimmy Kelly was a kind, fun loving, Homosassa boy. He was loved by so many. His best days were spent swimming and fishing with his daughter, and enjoying his family.

He is survived by his wife Lindsey Kelly; daughter Isabella Kelly of Gainesville; mother Shannon (Wayne) Hinote of Gainesville; father Jimmy (Kim) Kelly, II of Beverly Hills; siblings Cristy (David) Strickland of Lecanto, Clay Kelly of Lecanto, Bonita Kelly of Ocala; 4 nieces and 2 nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandfather J.D. Kelly, grandmother Bonita Kelly, Grandpa Arthur Strickland, uncle Clay Strickland and cousin Tiffany Huggins.

He will be forever missed and remembered by those that love him. A Celebration of Life will be held August 1, 2020 at 5PM. The family requests that no alcohol be brought to the Celebration. Contact Cristy for further details, 352-359-4533. Family requests memorial contributions to be made to his most precious gift, Bella-boo. Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL in charge of arrangements.

