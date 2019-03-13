Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Burnett. View Sign

Joan Burnett, 87, of Crystal River, passed away peacefully in her home on March 12, 2019, after a long illness.

Joan earned her Master's Degree from University of Connecticut, and taught school for 35 years.

Joan was active in the Women's Club of Beverly Hills, and very active in her church, the Nature Coast Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Citrus County.

Joan was predeceased by her first husband, Bruce Rogers; and her second husband, Verne Burnett; her parents, Frank and Margarete DeLollis; and her sister, Grace (DeLollis) Flynn.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Laura Wade of Olympia, WA; granddaughter, Lucy Jensen of Olympia, WA; her brother John (Margaret) DeLollis of Dix Hills, NY; niece, Barbara DeLollis and dear friend, Diane Keck of Crystal River; and many, many other friends.

A memorial service is planned for March 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Nature Coast Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Citrus Hills, Florida.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019

