Joan Carol Schatz, 76, of Canton, GA and Lecanto, FL passed away January 13, 2020. She was born on February 7th, 1943 in Indianapolis, IN to Ray and Dorothy Rutheford.

Joan co-owned Pro-Pane, Inc. for 21 years and Eagle Transport for 17 years in Brownsburg, IN with her husband. She spent her days enjoying her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved reading, golfing, fishing, traveling, sewing, cooking for her family and friends, watching birds and sunsets, playing cards and Mahjong with her friends.

Joan was known as "Grandma" and most recently "Tutu". She was the most loving and selfless woman you could ever meet. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Richard E. Schatz; children Jeffery Allen Luther (Kandy) of Brownsburg, IN, Mary E. Schatz Willams (Ross) of Indianapolis, IN, John Otto Schatz (Kathy) of Chesterfield, VA, Richard Peter Schatz of Fortville, IN, Brian Scott Luther (Renee) of Sarasota, FL, and Nicole Luther Edwards (Jay) of Acworth, GA; grandchildren Cheri Luther, Denise Schatz, Britton Scott, Bethany Luther, Jessica Schatz, Markie Luther Jr., Nickolas Schatz (Vonnie), Amber Randolph, Julia Schatz, Sarah Schatz, Jack Edwards, Jett Edwards, Carter Schatz, Joel Edwards, Jude Edwards, Staycee Schatz, Tulah Luther-Moss; great grandchildren Alexa, Kaylee, Colton, Jax, Noah, Trenton, Troy, Amelia, Palmer, Irelyn, Kennedy and Olivia; siblings, sister Linda McLane and brother Larry Rutheford.

Proceeded in death, her parents, her oldest son Mark Edward Luther, sister Frances Louise Marsh and brother Michael Ray Rutheford.

