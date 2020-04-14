|
Joan Marie "Joanie" Eschenfelder, age 54, Floral City, FL passed away April 11, 2020 at the HPH Hospice House in Lecanto, FL. Joanie was born in St. Petersburg, FL on January 25, 1966 to John T. and Joan Wagenblast Eschenfelder and moved to Citrus County in 1973 with her parents from there. She was a student and participated in the Key Training Center's programs for many years. Joanie was of the Catholic Faith.
Left to cherish her memory are her parents, John and Joan Eschenfelder of Floral City; her brothers and sisters: John T. (Dodra) Eschenfelder of Cleveland, GA; Mark F. (Venessa) Eschenfelder of Zephyrhills, FL; Anna Marie (David) Sowell, Floral City, FL; Theresa Marie (Phillip) Hayward of Hernando, FL; many nieces and nephews.
Private services for family members only will be on Friday, April 17th, 2020 at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home. Fr. Claudius Mganga of Our Lady of Fatima will officiate. Interment will follow in Florida National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service for Joanie, will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to HPH Hospice or the Key Training Center.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2020