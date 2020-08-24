1/1
Joan Golway
Joan Golway, born Joan Darling in the Bronx, NY, residing in Hernando, Fl., passed away on July 31, 2020 at the age of 89 from injuries and complications of a fall. She was loved by so many because of her tireless effort to keep her extended family close, maintained long caring friendships and enjoyed active community involvement serving as past President of the Benevolent, Patriotic Order of Does. Joan had an inspiring positive attitude that was infectious. We will fiercely miss her sunshine.
Joan will be remembered and cherished by her 2 sons: Edward Winn and his wife Maureen of Hopatcong, NJ, and Robert Winn and his wife Madeline of Huntington, NY; her step children: Kevin Golway, Walter Golway, Maureen LaTour, Dr. Eileen Golway, Kevin Golway, and Kathleen Kesserling; her sister, Mary Dean, 16 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Winn, Sr., husband, Walter Golway, and brother, Richard Darling.
Joan will be laid to rest with her first love and husband, Edward Winn, Sr., at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY at a date TBD in September. We thank everyone for being an important part of her life. Private cremation is under care of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, with Crematory, Inverness.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
