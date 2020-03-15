|
|
Joan H. Decker of Hernando, FL passed away with her loving family by her side on March 9, 2020 at the age of 91. Joan was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 16, 1929 to the late Francis L. and Helen E. (Henley) Gushue. She was married to her loving husband Roy Decker for 45 years until his passing on July 7, 1997. Joan and Roy made Citrus County their home in 1979 after relocating from West Islip, NY.
In her spare time, Joan enjoyed gardening and painting with oils and watercolors. She liked to dance and would be on the dance floor for hours at a time when attending weddings and other events. She adored her family and truly loved spending time with them.
Those left to mourn Joan's passing include her sons: Michael Decker of Oviedo, FL, Larry Decker and his wife Karen of Orlando, FL, Billy Decker and his wife Vicki of Hernando, FL; daughters: Kathleen Magrini and her partner William Bozarth of Hernando, FL, Barbara Schelberg of Beverly Hills, FL; brother, Frederick Gushue and his wife Carol Ann of Delray Beach, FL; sisters: Barbara Gushue and Lillian Williams of Hernando, FL; grandchildren: Nichole, Courtney, Danielle, John, Kristine, Paul, Caroline, Alan, Tina, LeAnn, Shayna, Isabel; several great grandchildren and a great many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband Roy, Joan was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Decker; and granddaughter, Jessica Decker.
A Funeral Service of Remembrance is scheduled for Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 11:30 AM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home and will be conducted by Father Tim Cummings of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
Friends are invited to join the family in visitation beginning at 10:30 AM until the hour of service. Following the chapel service, Joan will be laid to rest with her husband and son at the Fountains Memorial Park in Homosassa, FL.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor Joan's life and memory by "Paying it Forward". Donate to , plant a tree or perform an act of kindness in memory of her.
Look around, see a need, and fulfill it. The family would like to encourage more goodness, love and caring in these troubled times.
Arrangements are under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020