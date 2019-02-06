Joan Irene Dalmanieras, age 81, of Inverness, passed away at Citrus Memorial Hospital on February 4, 2019. Joan was born in Holyoke, MA on July 11, 1937 to the late Wilfred Arthur and Irene Ida (Tessier) Malboeuf. After graduating high school she joined the Sisters of St. Anne Convent in Massachusetts, and was a nun for 9 years. On September 2, 1972 she married Alexandros Dalmanieras, with whom she shared 46 years of loving marriage. She earned a Master's Degree in world history from Assumption College in Worcester, MA and went on to become an educator for the Millbury, MA school district for over 35 years. After relocating to Florida, she taught middle school at St. Scholastica Catholic School in Lecanto, FL for 7 years. Joan was a Sunday school teacher and Eucharist Minister in both Massachusetts and Florida and is a former President of the Catholic Council of Women. She received many awards for her years of dedicated service to the Catholic Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed to needlepoint, knit and crochet. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Joan had a love for traveling and Disney. Joan also had a great love for dogs.

In addition to her loving husband Alexandros, those left to mourn Joan's passing include her daughters: Rita Blanchette (Matt) of Manchester, N.H., Maria Dalmanieras-Restani (Peter), of Miami Beach, FL, Helene Dalmanieras of Largo, FL; sister, Marie Staninas (Edmund) of Inverness, FL; four grandchildren and one great grandchild; six grandpuppies; as well as numerous nieces and nephews throughout the United States and Greece. In addition to her parent's, Joan was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Malboeuf.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness with a Wake Vigil to begin at 5:30 PM. Additional services will take place at a later date in South Hadley, MA with burial to follow at the Notre Dame Cemetery, also in South Hadley, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joan's memory can be made to the St. Jude's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or go to their website: www.stjude.org and make a donation in Joan's name. Local arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.

Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary