Joan M. Verity, age 89, resident of Inverness, FL passed away on June 20th, 2020 at Vitas Healthcare in Lecanto, FL. She was born to Charles and Madeline (Walters) Vollmer on February 13th, 1931 in Babylon, NY and on August 5th, 1950, married her beloved husband, John L. Verity. John preceded Joan in death when he passed on September 26th, 2019. Joan and John made Citrus County their home in 1993 when they moved from Long Island, NY, where Joan lived the remainder of her life. She was a homemaker and loved to serve her dear family and her community.
Joan helped organize the FFRA, or the Families and Friends Reaching Beyond the Disabilities organization; she was also a member of Family Care Council and a member of Pa-Qua-Tuck Camp Squaws, where she raised funds for the Pa-Qua-Tuck Camp. Joan was fondly known as the "Craft Lady, as she could always be found doing some sort of arts and craft. She was especially known for making wreaths, which she would sell to raise donations for charity - Joan made at least a thousand wreaths during her community work.
She also loved church, and would frequent the Methodist Church of Inverness often. When she lived in New York, she was a Sunday School Teacher at the Methodist Church of Amityville, NY.
Joan loved working with children of all abilities, and teaching them the love that Christ has for them.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John, who was laid to rest at the Florida National Cemetery of Bushnell, FL. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, John C. Verity (Debi) of Becket, MA, William Verity (Beth Ann) of South Bend, IN, David Verity of Inverness, FL, and Irene Nicola of Sarasota, FL; her nine grandchildren; her six great-grandchildren; and of course by all of those whose lives were touched by Joan's compassion and love.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home of Inverness, FL. Cremation with Care is scheduled for Joan, and her urn will be laid to rest at the Florida National Cemetery of Bushnell, FL alongside her husband, John. Joan is under the care of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.