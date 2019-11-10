|
|
Joan Mary Griffin, age 68, Hernando, FL passed away at her home on November 6, 2019 following a lengthy battle with cancer. Joan was born in Jamaica, Long Island, New York on May 14, 1951 to the late John and Yvonne (Humbert) Nash and moved here 12 years ago from Baiting Hollow, Long Island, NY.
She was a Computer Security Analyst for the Verizon Telephone Company prior to her retirement. Joan was an active parishioner at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills. She was a gaming organizer and was responsible for forming several groups of people who played cards, bingo, and ect. She also enjoyed watching Nascar racing.
While living in New York, she was the recipient of many awards and accolades. Joan was recognized by the Calverton Civic Association for her many years of dedicated service; the Kiwanis Club of Greater Riverhead for coordinating "A Day At The Races"; Sunrisers Drum & Bugle Corps where she was inducted in their Hall of Fame, class of 2019, for her years of dedication to the Corps; she established the Altruism Through Aluminum program in Riverhead.
This program assisted children going through dialysis and kidney disease to attend Frost Valley YMCA camp in the Catskills. She raised funds by collecting hundreds of thousands of aluminum tabs, then selling them to pay for the children's camp expenses. That equates to over 3 55 gallon barrels of tabs.
Left to mourn her loss is her devoted husband of 45 years, John J. Griffin of Hernando, Florida.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, November 13th at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills with Msgr. Cesar Petilla, Celebrant. Burial will follow at a later date in the St. Andrews Catholic Church Cemetery, Sag Harbor, NY. Friends are invited to visit the family at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness on Tuesday from 3:00 – 5:00 PM.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019