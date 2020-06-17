Joan K Miller, age 84, of Homosassa, FL, passed away June 14, 2020 at her home under the loving care of her family. Joan was born on April 20, 1936 in Gloversville, NY to Emil and Dawne Kukla. She was a Registered Nurse raising her family in North Palm Beach, FL then moving to Endwell, NY and finally to Homosassa where she had been a resident for 25 years.
Joan's love of dogs was a highlight in her life. She and Ron raised many poodles over five decades including her sweet, little bundle of energy, Lilly, who will continue to watch over Ron and friends. She loved fishing and was known by her grandkids as the Mullet Queen. In her retirement years, she and Ron (and poodles) spent 25 years RVing across the country, with the highlight every year of spending time in Henderson Harbor, NY with her sister and Colorado with her son. Her mobility was limited in her final years and she proudly motored around with a "Deplorable" bumper sticker on her scooter.
Survived by her husband of 60 years Ronald J Miller; two sons, David (Heidi) Miller and Douglas Miller; one sister, Nancy (Frank) Bickford; three grandchildren, Jordan (Emily) Miller, Jared Miller and Bailey Miller; one brand new great grandson, Wesley Miller.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Joan's memory to the Homosassa River Alliance PO Box 124, Homosassa, FL 34448. Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL.
Sign the guest book at chronicleonline.com
Joan's love of dogs was a highlight in her life. She and Ron raised many poodles over five decades including her sweet, little bundle of energy, Lilly, who will continue to watch over Ron and friends. She loved fishing and was known by her grandkids as the Mullet Queen. In her retirement years, she and Ron (and poodles) spent 25 years RVing across the country, with the highlight every year of spending time in Henderson Harbor, NY with her sister and Colorado with her son. Her mobility was limited in her final years and she proudly motored around with a "Deplorable" bumper sticker on her scooter.
Survived by her husband of 60 years Ronald J Miller; two sons, David (Heidi) Miller and Douglas Miller; one sister, Nancy (Frank) Bickford; three grandchildren, Jordan (Emily) Miller, Jared Miller and Bailey Miller; one brand new great grandson, Wesley Miller.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Joan's memory to the Homosassa River Alliance PO Box 124, Homosassa, FL 34448. Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL.
Sign the guest book at chronicleonline.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 17, 2020.