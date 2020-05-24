|
|
Joan S. "Honey" Murphy, 85, of Inverness, FL, passed away on May 11, 2020 in Leesburg, FL. She was born September 4, 1934 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, daughter of the late Oscar and Sylvia Harper.
The Joan "Honey" most knew was a little larger than life, smart, funny, sassy, demanding, forgiving, and loving. You always knew when she was in the room. She loved her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids fiercely! She loved and was loved by her immediate family and extended family. Joan worked as an LPN in her younger years. When she moved to Florida her life took a different turn. She was involved in chartering the local NAMI chapter for Citrus County in 2000, served on the Cypress Creek Juvenile Detention Center Advisory Board, and was a recipient of the Iris Award. Joan was also presented with the Family Advocate of the Year NAMI Award in 2001 and was nominated for Citizen of the Year for Citrus County in 2005. Her hobbies included reading, crossword puzzles, and doing crafts. She was a Christian by faith and belonged to a small Baptist church in Rhode Island.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bobby Harper; and husband, James Murphy. Survivors include her three children, Rebecca Mirro and her partner Michael Luna of Inverness, FL, Linda Janoe and her husband Pat of Lewisville, TX, and Michael Murphy and his wife Janet of Homosassa, FL; a sister, Dolly Nunes Reissfelder; two brothers, Ron Harper and Russell Harper; three grandsons, Michael Brooks Murphy, Joshua James Janoe, and Jarod Patrick Janoe; a granddaughter, Rene Mirro Savage; three great-grandsons, Greigh, Rhedd, and Kohl Savage; and a great-granddaughter, Hailey Jane Janoe.
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL. heinzfh.com
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 24, 2020