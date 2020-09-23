JoAnn Fishburne of Hernando passed away at Citrus Health and Rehab in Inverness on September 20, 2020, her 70th birthday. A Funeral Service of Remembrance is scheduled for Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Father Claudius Mganga of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church officiating. Friends are invited to join JoAnn's family in visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Petersburg at a later date. The Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.

