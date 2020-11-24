1/1
Joann (Savage) O’Dell
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joann O'Dell, 75, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Sat., Nov. 21, 2020.
A native of Brooklyn, NY, she was born Sept. 9, 1945 to John and Eleanor (Wood) Savage, one of four children. Joann moved to Homosassa in 1993 from Long Island, NY with her late beloved husband of 52 years, Frank O'Dell, who passed away on Feb. 21, 2014. Mrs. O'Dell was an employee of several delicatessens during her life, such as Brightwaters Deli in Bayshore, L.I., NY and most recently with Brooklyn Dockside Deli in Crystal River.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Joann was preceded in death by a son, Frankie O'Dell on Oct. 8, 1990 and her three siblings; Edward, John and Helen. She is survived by her son John O'Dell of Homosassa, FL; son Robert O'Dell of Beverly Hills, FL; granddaughter Jamie Thompson (Jamal) of Portsmouth, VA; granddaughter Yasmine O'Dell and great grandchildren Landon O'Dell and Lauren Thompson.
Friends will be received on Tues., Dec. 1, 2020 from 12:30 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Wilder Funeral Home,
Homosassa, where a Catholic Prayer Service will take place at 2:00 P.M. Entombment will follow at Fountains Memorial Park, Homosassa. www.wilderfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilder Funeral Home
4890 South Suncoast Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
3526283344
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wilder Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved