Joann O'Dell, 75, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Sat., Nov. 21, 2020.
A native of Brooklyn, NY, she was born Sept. 9, 1945 to John and Eleanor (Wood) Savage, one of four children. Joann moved to Homosassa in 1993 from Long Island, NY with her late beloved husband of 52 years, Frank O'Dell, who passed away on Feb. 21, 2014. Mrs. O'Dell was an employee of several delicatessens during her life, such as Brightwaters Deli in Bayshore, L.I., NY and most recently with Brooklyn Dockside Deli in Crystal River.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Joann was preceded in death by a son, Frankie O'Dell on Oct. 8, 1990 and her three siblings; Edward, John and Helen. She is survived by her son John O'Dell of Homosassa, FL; son Robert O'Dell of Beverly Hills, FL; granddaughter Jamie Thompson (Jamal) of Portsmouth, VA; granddaughter Yasmine O'Dell and great grandchildren Landon O'Dell and Lauren Thompson.
Friends will be received on Tues., Dec. 1, 2020 from 12:30 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Wilder Funeral Home,
Homosassa, where a Catholic Prayer Service will take place at 2:00 P.M. Entombment will follow at Fountains Memorial Park, Homosassa. www.wilderfuneral.com