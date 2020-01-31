Joanna Jean Chavez Maiden Name: Swaney, 48, of Dunnellon Fl, passed away on January 22nd, 2020, in the comfort of her own home. The funeral service will be held on Saturday Feburary 1st at 1pm at Robert's Funeral Home in Dunnellon Fl.
Joanna was born at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness Fl, on March 9th, 1971. She graduated from Crystal River High School and continued on to become a CNA, Paralegal, and Wonderful Mother.
She is survived by her son Mark Anthony Tannehill ll, daughter Sarah Patsy Jean Tannehill, mother Nelta Jean Swaney, father Gordon Dale Swaney, two brothers Edward Judson Swaney and Gordon Dale Swaney ll.
She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Expressions of sympathy can be left online at robertsofdunnellon.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 31, 2020