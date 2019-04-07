Joanna Marie Lauderbaugh, age 64, of Inverness, passed away unexpectedly on April 3, 2019. Joanna was born on June 15, 1954 in Ithaca, N.Y. to the late Anthony and Lucy (Desantis) Calvani. On May 15, 1981 she married the love of her life, Joseph Lauderbaugh, with whom she shared 37 years of marriage. Joanna and Joe made Citrus County their home in 1989 after relocating from Tampa, FL. She worked as a medical billing clerk for a number of years but always felt her most important occupation was taking care of her home and family, especially her husband Joe. In her spare time she enjoyed crossword puzzles and liked watching sports. She was a fan of the Rays, Bucs and Gators. Joanna will be remembered for her kind, generous nature and her huge heart. She never met a stranger and was loved by all that met her.

In addition to her loving husband Joe, those left to mourn Joanna's passing include her son, Joseph "Dwayne" Lauderbaugh and his fiancée Christina of Inverness, FL; daughter, Carol Lynn Tumlinson of Ocala, FL; brothers: Jimmy Calvani and his wife Fran of Seffner, FL, Joel Calvani and his wife Michelle Disabb of Gainesville, FL; sister, Janice and husband Eddie Marcone of Mechanicville, N.Y.; grandchildren: Taylor, Savannah, Brianna, Alexia and Jacob; and many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service of Remembrance has been scheduled for Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:30 AM at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Bishop Dr. Douglas Alexander of the New Church Without Walls, Lecanto officiating. Friends are invited to join Joanna's family in visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Following the service at the funeral home, Joanna will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at 1:30 PM. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.

