Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
Rosary
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Joanne Adeline Oberle

Joanne Adeline Oberle Obituary
Joanne Adeline Oberle
1934-2019
A radiant light of joy and positivity in all the lives she touched, Joanne Adeline Oberle, 85, passed away peacefully Monday evening, November 11, in the arms of her beloved husband of 41 years, Louis Oberle, and loving daughters Barbara Urso and Cindy Oberle.
VIEWING: 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm, with a Rosary held at 7pm, at Brown's Funeral Home, 5430 W. Gulf To Lake Hwy, Lecanto, 34461.
FUNERAL: 11am, Friday, Nov. 15, at Our Lady of Grace Church. Joanne will be cremated and buried in Pittsburgh, Penn. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions to Vitas Healthcare Inpatient Hospice House would be greatly appreciated. 3350 W Audubon Park Path, Lecanto, FL 34461.
A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she met her husband and lived until they retired in Beverly Hills, Florida, Joanne lived life to the fullest with style and grace. She was a hair, hat and makeup model and did voiceover work in radio commercials. She was happiest on the dance floor with her polka partner Louis and never turned down a chance to try something fun, make a new friend, or celebrate birthdays. She was a devout member of her church and loved to play the bells with the children's choir.
SURVIVORS: Joanne is survived by her husband, Louis Oberle; best friend and daughter Barbara Urso (William), James Leight (Carmen), Louis Oberle Junior (Tina), Cynthia Oberle (Christopher), and Daniel Oberle (Laura); 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and her beloved dog Jingles.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019
