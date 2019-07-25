Joe Edward Addison was born in Jasper, Hamilton County, FL on April 9, 1939 to George and Mary Addison. He passed away on July 15, 2019 at his residence.
Over his life time, Joe had many jobs such as farming and cooking. In his later years, his passion was lawn care. Joe made friends everywhere he went. With such a large heart, caring soul and friendly personality, he affectionately named everyone his "baby boy" or "baby girl".
Joe was preceded in death by his father, George Addison; mother, Mary Addison; sons, Joe Addison Jr., Shawn Wright; daughters, Roselyn Addison, Lakisha Wright, and Darlene "Gladys" Addison.
He leaves to cherish many memories with his wife, Frankie Addison; daughters, Valerie Addison, Evon Addison, Andrea "Rabbit" Addison, Roselyn Addison and Mary Ann Addison; sons, Tony (Pinar) Addison, Elester "40" Wright, Nathaniel Addison, Dwayne Wright, Fredrick (Nicole) Addison, Tommy "Sleepy" Addison along with a myriad of grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 @11:00am at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 2105 N Georgia RD, Crystal River, FL. The Rev. Ronald A. Sutton, Pastor/Eulogist. Professional services are entrusted to New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Svcs., Inc. 352-563-1394.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 25, 2019