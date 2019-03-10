Johanna Rose Foster, 73, of Inverness, Florida, passed away at Citrus Memorial Hospital on March 3, 2019. Johanna was born in Queens, New York, to an active Marine and a seamstress. In her early years she was fortunate to travel throughout the United States back when Route 66 was in its prime. As a young girl she swam in the water of Waikiki in Hawaii, and was exposed to the beauty and lifestyle of the Hawaiian Islands. Then off to Southern California for family trips to fun and breathtaking places such as Walt Disney World, Knotts Berry Farm, and the Grand Canyon. As a military family there was a lot of travel in the younger years, with the final destination of Long Island, New York.

Johanna graduated from Westhampton Beach High School, where she became proficient in Latin, and went off to SUNY Oneonta, in Oneonta, NY, during the turbulent 1960's, graduating with a Masters Degree in Political Science. After college she made a life of 20 years with Richard Foster in Gilbertsville, NY where she owned and operated a small general store, and then went on to work for a local newspaper. Johanna preferred the quite rural lifestyle over the metropolitan, always choosing quieter places to live with a small town feeling. Living a more bohemian lifestyle born from her 60's college years, she never played into the materialism of life. Johanna always chose a simpler way of doing things which led her to a second home in Inverness, FL, where she spent another 25 years.

During this half of her adult life, her working career led her to the Citrus County Chronicle, which she retired from in 2010. While at the Chronicle, she also volunteered for CMUG, Citrus MacIntosh Users Group, where she was an editor, teacher, and scholarship committee chair. Johanna loved learning new technology and then teaching "how to's" on the latest and greatest to her students on the computer. With the development of computer art her one greatest hobby was created. She just loved developing covers of artwork for the online website. In the most recent years, Johanna's artistic talents led her to photography, the outdoors being a favorite topic. Unfortunately, a well lived life led to an early ending being lovingly survived by two brothers, John Feranchuk of Steinhatchee, FL, Jayme Feranchuk of Inverness, and a younger sister Janina Tayler of Danville, CA.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Johanna will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 11:00 A.M. at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary