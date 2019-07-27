|
|
John A. Janzer, age 93, passed away on July 25, 2019, under the care of his family and Vitas Hospice. He moved to Inverness from Tampa in 1986.
He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Inverness, where he enjoyed welcoming people as a long-time usher and participating in the JOY Sunday School Class. His hobbies were golf, fishing, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Velma Norris Janzer, and his daughter Karen Ott both of Inverness; grandsons Alan (Samantha) Ott of Orlando and Nathan (Sarah) Ott of Dalton, Georgia; great-grandchildren Adelaide and Rosalind Ott of Dalton, Georgia, and Jonathan Ott of Orlando; sister Margaret Gavin of Inverness; brother-in-law Larry (Debbie) Norris of Ocala; and several nieces and nephews.
The Service of Remembrance will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Inverness with Dr. Byron Brown officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 AM until the time of service at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 27, 2019