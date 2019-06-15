John A. Osborne, III, 61 of Crystal River, FL went home to be with the Lord on Friday June 14, 2019 after a brave battle with brain cancer. He was born Wednesday January 15, 1958 in Beaumont, TX and moved here 40 years ago from Punta Gorda, FL. John was the founder of Pinecrest Building Corp. since 1988 and was a member of the Citrus County Builders Association. He was a president of the organization and was a life time director there. He was also voted Builder of the Year several times by his peers.

John was involved with many charitable building projects with the First Baptist Church of Crystal River and was the building contractor for the George Washington Carver Center. John's Christian faith was very important to him and he was a member of the First Baptist Church of Crystal River where he served on many committees. His faith in God's plan made him an inspiration to others during his battle with cancer. John was a devoted father and husband and his greatest love was spending time with all of his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years Thea Osborne of Crystal River, sons; Jacob Osborne of Crystal River and Devin Osborne of Orlando, his parents John and Billie Osborne of Beaumont, TX, a brother Tom Osborne and wife Tanya of Houston, TX, a sister Donna Vallee of Beaumont, TX, sister-in-law Teresa Yates Lyons and husband Paul of Longwood, FL, brother-in-law Tim Yates and fiancé Tracy Sigmon of Crystal River, FL, and several nieces and nephews. His extended family and friends are numerous and loved him very much.

A visitation is scheduled from 5 PM to 7 PM on Monday June 17th at the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal River. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday June 18th in the First Baptist Church of Crystal River with Pastor Tim Lantzy presiding. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in John's name to angelsamongus.org, an organization connected to Duke University Medical Center for Brain Cancer Research and patient – family support. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River.

