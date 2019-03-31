John C. "Jack" Kelly III, age 82, Hernando, FL passed away March 27, 2019 at home under the loving care of his family and Vitas Hospice. Jack was born in Philadelphia, PA on November 5, 1936 to the late John C. and Josephine (Vetterline) Kelly, II and moved to Citrus County in 1977 from Indian Rocks Beach, FL. He was a retired Fishing Charter Captain and former owner of Windy Day Charters.

Left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory are his wife of 49 years, Nancy (Meares) Kelly; 6 children: Lorraine Parker, Hernando, FL; Bonnie Yoakam, Hernando, FL; John Kelly, IV, Ocala, FL; Jennifer Kish, Dunnellon, FL; Dustin Kelly, Hernando, FL; Misty Kelly, Hernando, FL; 2 brothers, Thomas Kelly, Hudson, OH and Larry Kelly, Plano, TX; 3 sisters, Bonnie Rose, Columbus, GA; Karen Jones, Thousand Oaks, CA; Shirla Lathrop, California; 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Donald Jack Kelly.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 3:00 PM. from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with family and friends officiating.

At a later date, the family will be paying tribute to this extraordinary Captain, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary