John Connor

John Timothy Connor, age 94 of Inverness, FL passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Highland Place Assisted Living. Mr Connor was born in Weymouth, MA on June 19, 1926 to the late John A. Connor and Mary Sullivan Connor and moved to Florida in 1979 from there. He served for 30 years at the Weymouth Fire Depart where he was a fire fighter and mechanic. He was of the Catholic Faith and a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima. He served our country in the U.S. Army.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, John Michael Connor of Preston, GA; Mary Elizabeth Cope of Waldoboro, ME and Kathleen Brady of Plymouth, MA ; 2 sisters: Katherine Reagan of Bettendorf, Iowa and Dorothy Rowe of Pembroke, MA; 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Connor on March 6, 2009, 2 brothers, James and Donald, and 2 sisters, Alice and Margaret.
A Wake Vigil Service and Homily will be offered at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 3:00 PM with Fr. Tim Cummings officiating. Military Honors will follow. Private burial will be in Florida National Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 2:00 PM until the hour of service.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 30, 2020.