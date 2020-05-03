Mr. John Detrich Harms, 87, of Beverly Hills, FL died on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Inverness, FL. He was born on September 16, 1932 in Brookfield Township, IL and was the son of the late Hans and Ila Harms and Stepmother Jenny. He was a United States Army veteran serving during Korea. Mr. Harms had retired as a diesel mechanic from Florida Air Tool. He most of all enjoyed life and following his retirement he and his wife did what ever they wanted. They especially loved to travel.
Mr. Harms loved his family as well as all of his friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Raymond Harms his great granddaughter, Cayla Barnes and son-in-law Jeff Fletcher. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sharon Morrow Harms, his daughter, Barbara Fletcher of Old Homosassa, FL, his granddaughter, Jessica (Sean) Barnes of Dunnellon, FL, his 2 great grandchildren Aidan and Brantley Barnes. Mr. Harms is also survived by his 2 sisters, Edith and Betty both of Illinois.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers that memorial donations in his memory be made to Cayla's Coats, 1475 W. Skyline Drive, Dunnellon, FL. 34434.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 3, 2020