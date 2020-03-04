Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Resources
More Obituaries for John Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Donald "Donny" Jones


1988 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Donald (Donny) Jones passed away Tuesday February 25th, at the age of 31. Donny was born in Leesburg, Florida, on August 30, 1988. He later moved to the Florida Keys, and finally settled here in Citrus County. Donny is survived by Scott Jones (brother), John Jones (father) and Jan Jones (mother).
Donny will forever be remembered for his gentle soul, unwavering love and loyalty to his family, and infinite giving nature. Donny enjoyed being outside fishing with his dad, and spending time with his friends. He spent his childhood exploring the woods, oceans, and rivers with his brother, Scott.
Always nearby were his beloved dogs, ferrets, turtles, cats, and many other pets as Donny was always rescuing animals.
Donny's mother will always cherish his impish grin, infectious giggle, daredevil escapades, and great big bear hugs.
A memorial service will be held a later date. In the meantime, the family asks that any memorial donations be made to an animal rescue or humane society of your choice. Cremation care by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now