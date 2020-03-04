|
|
John Donald (Donny) Jones passed away Tuesday February 25th, at the age of 31. Donny was born in Leesburg, Florida, on August 30, 1988. He later moved to the Florida Keys, and finally settled here in Citrus County. Donny is survived by Scott Jones (brother), John Jones (father) and Jan Jones (mother).
Donny will forever be remembered for his gentle soul, unwavering love and loyalty to his family, and infinite giving nature. Donny enjoyed being outside fishing with his dad, and spending time with his friends. He spent his childhood exploring the woods, oceans, and rivers with his brother, Scott.
Always nearby were his beloved dogs, ferrets, turtles, cats, and many other pets as Donny was always rescuing animals.
Donny's mother will always cherish his impish grin, infectious giggle, daredevil escapades, and great big bear hugs.
A memorial service will be held a later date. In the meantime, the family asks that any memorial donations be made to an animal rescue or humane society of your choice. Cremation care by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020