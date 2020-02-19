|
John Douglas Edwards, 85, of Inverness, Florida, son of John Joseph Edwards and Dorothy Louise Stover Edwards, loving husband of Mattie Louise Vining Edwards, went to be with the lord on February 16, 2020 leaving this earth peacefully. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Mattie Louise Vining Edwards, his brother Richard Darle Edwards and his sister Judy Lucille Geirhart.
He is survived by one son, Kevin Douglas Edwards; daughter-in-law Frances Camille Edwards: one daughter, Lisa Diane Odierna; and loving partner Julie E. Kleski.
He is also survived by four loving grandchildren, Autumn Michelle Odierna, Melanie Camille Edwards, Matthew Joseph Odierna and Benjamin Douglas Edwards. In addition he has four great grandchildren, Kaylee Camille Edwards, Wyatt James Franklin, Luke Douglas Franklin, Maddox Quinn Franklin along with his sister Janet Lou Hawley as well as many loved nieces and nephews.
John was a devoted Christian, son, brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather. John was born and grew up in Nova, Ohio graduating from Ruggles Troy High School in 1952. He joined the U.S. Army on January 4, 1957 where he was trained in telecommunications.
He went to work at the Eagle Rubber Company in Ashland, Ohio where he met his wife Mattie Louise Vining and married on November 24, 1960 where they raised their two children. In 1990 John retired from General Telephone Company and he and Mattie moved to Inverness Florida.
John was a very loving husband, father and grandfather full of life who loved spending time with his family, enjoying the outdoors, working on projects and enjoyed biking and walking. John will be dearly missed by all who loved him and whom he loved.
Funeral viewing will be held on Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home on Thursday, February 20th, 2020 at 10 am. Burial will follow in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at 12:30 pm with a procession leading to the cemetery from the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated and can be sent to Special Olympics Florida at 1915 Don Wickham Drive, Clermont, FL 34711.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2020