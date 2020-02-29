|
|
John Douglas "Doug" Steele, 48, of Homosassa, Florida, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, Florida.
A native of Leesburg, Florida and a lifelong Citrus County resident, he was born March 21, 1971 to Cecil and Mary (Head) Steele, one of six children. Doug, as he was known to everyone, was a graduate of Crystal River High School, Class of 1989. He then began working as a stock clerk for Publix Supermarkets and just last year retired as Store Manager with their Sugarmill Woods location, after a 30 year career. Doug loved fishing and country music. He was also a faithful and devoted fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and also an avid Derrick Brooks fan.
Doug is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Yvonne Steele; son Derrick Douglas Steele; mother Mary Lou Martineau; siblings Kenneth Ray Steele; Sandra Lou Boros and her husband John; Cecil Eugene Steel and his wife Rhonda; Carl Randall Steele and Terry Lee Steele; nieces Cecilia Lynn, Jennifer Lynn, and April Rochelle Steele and Melissa Ann Morgan and nephews Matthew Ray, Jonathan Ray, Kevin Lee, Travis Lawrence and Matthew Eugene Steele. Mr. Steele was preceded in death by his father Cecil Ray Steele.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. at Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Florida. www.wilderfuneral.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 29, 2020