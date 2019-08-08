John J. Durr, 88, formerly of Henniker, New Hampshire and Hernando, Florida, died on July 22 at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, Florida.
He was born in Staten Island on March 5, 1931, the first of two sons of John Joseph II and Marion (McCarthy) Durr. After growing up in Montclair, New Jersey, he served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and later attended New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire on the G.I. Bill.
It was there he met Dianne Gessner, a secretary in the college's administration building. They were married in 1962 and in 1970 they adopted a son, Kevin.
John worked as a municipal auditor for the state of New Hampshire, and in the 1970's served two terms on Henniker's Board of Selectmen. He was a member of the Congregational Church of Henniker, the Aurora Masonic lodge, and the American Legion.
Upon retiring he and Dianne moved to Citrus Hills in Hernando, Florida. They became members of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and went on frequent ocean cruises.
His beloved wife of over fifty years passed away in 2015.
In 2017, John moved into Grand Living in Hernando, Florida, which he very much enjoyed. Known for his unfailing sense of humor, his lifelong interests included trains, gardening, military history, and all things Disney.
Services were held last week in Hernando. John was interred alongside his wife in Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. He is survived by his son, his daughter-in-law Talitha, and six nieces and nephews.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 8, 2019