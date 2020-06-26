John E. Tokarz, Jr., 89, of Crystal River, FL passed away April 30, 2020. He was born on December 5, 1930 to John and Stephanie Tokarz, Sr. in Chicago, IL.

John served his country in the US Air Force and loved bowling, golfing and dancing. He played the concertina and performed & sang in high school and the USO.

John was a member of St. Scholastic Catholic Church in Lecanto and more recently attended St. Benedict Catholic Church in Crystal River.

He was preceded in death by his wife Lea Tokarz; brothers Richie Tokarz and Raymond Tokarz. John is survived by his children Tony (Wendy) Tokarz, Tommy (Dianne) Tokarz and Donna (Richard) Giancarlo; siblings Barbara Nowark, Shirley (Stanley) Jembrazycki, Robert Tokarz and beloved in-laws Teresa & Richard Griseto; grandchildren Rhiannon, Rachel, Ryan, Jordan, Kendall, Mary, Allison, Angela and Lisa; great-grandchildren Jovie, Wyatt, Chloe, Taylor, Dean, Lily, Jaxton and Brynleigh; also surviving is his Companion Josephine Guadagnini.

Family will receive friends to remember John on Saturday June 27, 2020 from 12PM-2PM at Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store