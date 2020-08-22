John Edward Jones, Jr., 78, of Chattanooga, died at his home on Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was born on January 24, 1942, in Charleston, WV. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Edward Sr. and Sarah Jane (Harrison) Jones.
John is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Guyanne (Cain) Jones and his siblings: Bill (Linda) Jones, Linda (Michael) Bell, and Sallie (JR) Saunders; his children: Sheri (David) Boberg, Jennifer (Jay) Ross, and Steven (Holly) Jones; his grandchildren: Kyle Boberg, Morgan Boberg (deceased 2/20/91), MacKenzie (Gunnar) Edwards, and Savannah Ross; and his great-grandchild Peyton Edwards.
John grew up in St. Petersburg, FL where he met and married Guyanne. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. His professional career in property management ultimately moved him and the family to Champaign, IL where he worked for
30 years as a Senior District Manager for Irwin R. Rose and Company. After his retirement, John & Guyanne enjoyed 10 years in Crystal River, FL before moving to Chattanooga, TN in 2016 to be closer to all of their children. John enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved being outdoors; working in the yard, camping, or traveling to our National Parks. John enjoyed kayaking the scenic rivers of Florida, fishing the salmon-filled streams of Alaska, and photographing sunsets and wildlife all across the United States. John believed that life was an adventure and lived every day to its fullest. John was friendly, witty, and made friends everywhere he went with his infectious personality and genuine interest in others.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 3-4 PM on Sunday, August 23, at Concord Baptist Church, 7025 E. Brainerd Rd., Chattanooga, TN 37421. The funeral service will follow at 4 PM.
John will be laid to rest with full military honors at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
In lieu of flowers, please honor John's memory by donating to the American Diabetes Association, the National Park Foundation, or Helping Hands (his favorite ministry at Concord Baptist Church, designate "Helping Hands" when donating on the provided link via PayPal or by credit card).
