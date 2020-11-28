John Francis Edmunds passed away on November 23, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born December 12, 1928 to William Henry Edmunds and Anne Alderman Edmunds in Cheraw, S.C. John is survived by his loving wife Sue, daughter Cathie Edmunds Williams, step-son Roger Hester. He is also survived by his granddaughters Katie Davis, Erlinda Edmunds, grandsons Dillon Williams and Shane Edmunds, great granddaughters Kaitlyn, Kennedy, and Kinley Davis, nieces Anne Baldwin Pennington, Nancy Baldwin Pullum, Bebe Hightower Hamilton, as well as his nephew Avery Hightower. John is preceded in death by his first wife Joan Pritchard and his beloved son William Henry Edmunds II.

John served in the US NAVY from 1951-1959. He received his Bachelor's Degree and then went on to earn his Master's Degree in Music. He then began his career in music as the Colonial High School Band Director in Orlando, Fla. In 1966 John became the Assistant Band Director of the University of Texas Longhorn Band, where he wrote a march which was played in President Lyndon B Johnson's Inaugural Parade. In 1969 John was recruited to LSU as the band arranger, as well as a Professor of Music. He was so respected by his students that he was still mentoring anyone who asked for his guidance, even after retirement.

John is credited for hundreds of marching band arrangements, which can still be heard on football fields and in band halls today. He is also credited with his own publishings, including a beginner and intermediate instruction band instrument teaching series.

John loved to play golf and travel, but he was happiest when spending time with his wife, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services pending at Florida National Cemetary.

