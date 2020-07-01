John Frank Sr., 95, passed away on Friday, June 26 in Jacksonville, surrounded by family members.He was predeceased by his wife, Helen, in 2016. They were married for 68 years and movedfrom New York in 1987 and lived in retirement in Beverly Hills, Florida. Since Helen's passing, helived with family in St. John's, Florida, outside Jacksonville.
John was the patriarch of a large extended family and survivor of D-Day in World War II, the last of his generation in a family that so loved him and will miss him dearly. He is survived by six children: John (Patricia), Arlene (Bill Geiler), Karen (Jeff Fugelsang), Lorraine (Joe Burwick), Christopher (Kenny Kietzman), and Marianne (Joe Lamagese); 14 grandchildren: David (Jennifer), Elizabeth, Eric (Katie), Timothy (Ashley), Kerry (Darius Samerotte), Bill, Laura (JamesCatrone), Sarah, Edward (Eileen), Jeffrey, Matthew, Cassandra, Lauren, and Emily; and 9 great-grandchildren: Quenton, Dylan, Laura, Madison, Dante, Addison, Helen, baby John and soon-to-arrive baby Charlie Mae, and nephews and nieces in New York, California, Delaware, Virginia and Florida.
He was born in Brooklyn, NY on April 4, 1925, the second child of Catherine (Behrman) and Franz Frank. Hewas predeceased by his sister Anna (Balzer). He married Helen on May 1, 1948, and raised the Frank family in Farmingdale, NY. He was a meatcutter by trade, active in union leadership, a fan of the old Brooklyn Dodgers, an avid fisherman and hunter, and loved to play the harmonica.
After moving to Beverly Hills, Fl., John and Helen lived an active retirement among many friends and couples associated with Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, the VFW, the Fishing Club, Knights of Columbus, and other community organizations. For many years he volunteered for Citrus Hospice and was a "galloneer" blood donor many times over.
In his latter years, especially after moving to Jacksonville, he attained notoriety as one of a handful of World War II D-Day survivors. He was honored in a number of veterans recognition events hosted by the University of North Florida, the City of Jacksonville, and the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs. Over his last year he was featured on several TV broadcasts commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day and was a guest speaker at area High School history programs. Every day he called out for the love of his life, Helen, till the day he died. He is with her now, finally at peace with her in God's loving embrace.
A wake will occur on Thursday evening, July 2, from 5:30-7:30pm at Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills, FL. A mass of Christian burial will take place at 9:45am, on Friday, July 3rd, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 6 Roosevelt Blvd, Beverly Hills, followed by intermentin the Garden of Honor at Fero Memorial Gardens, 5891 N. Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills, FL. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services are limited to immediate family and face masks will be required. Flowers can be arranged through Flower Time in Beverly Hills at 352-527-1111. Memorial donations may be sent to a charity of choice.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jul. 1, 2020.