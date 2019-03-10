John G. Birmingham, age 76, of Hernando, FL, passed away March 6, 2019 at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, FL. John was born on December 22, 1942 in New York City, NY to John F. and Margaret (Brown) Birmingham. John was retired from the Television Broadcasting industry. He was a member of St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto, FL, the Knights of Columbus, Holy Name Society in New York, Boy Scouts of New York City, Mens Club at St. Scholastica, FFRA and he was an all around athlete.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia H. Birmingham, three daughters, Kathleen Shook, Eileen Tomas and her husband Michael, and Patricia Birmingham; three sisters, Eileen Gillooly and her husband John, Margaret Ferrick, Janet Leonard and her husband Matthew; two grandchildren, Kasey Collins and her husband Van, and Eric Malpica.

Family will be receiving friends on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home in Lecanto, FL. Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto, FL. Private cremation will follow the Mass under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to be made in John's name to the Headstrong Foundation 232 Green Avenue, Holmes, PA 19043 or the Family and Friends Reaching for Abilities Foundation 6035 East Tudor Street, Inverness, FL 34452.

