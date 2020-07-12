John G. Fouts (Skip), 78, lost his long battle with cholangio carcinoma and other illnesses caused by his 20-plus years of military service to our country which included three tours of duty in Vietnam. He passed away on May 24, 2020, at home under the loving care of his wife, Judy and daughter, Robin. Skip was born in Richmond, Indiana. He joined the military as a young man and spent most of his life traveling all over the world. He never met a stranger and enjoyed talking about his life experiences and love of cars and trucks to everyone he met. He was happiest just riding his lawnmower.
Skip is survived by his wife and soul mate of many years, Judith (Mega), and son Jon (Leisa) Fouts, Okeechobee, FL, daughters Robin Richardson, Cynthia (Richard) Meahl, Inverness, FL, Michelle Rowlett, Sarasota, FL, Brittany Leonard, Canton, NY, and Bobbi Jo Fouts-Lizotte, Boca Raton, FL. Six grandchildren, Melanie Grob, Canton, NY, Kellie (John) Strickland, Renee' (Darrell) Reneau, Chad (Jessica) Meahl, Inverness, FL, Jessica Fouts, Okeechobee, and Justin Fouts, U.S. Navy. Twelve great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Also, his buddy, Dan Arnold and his favorite little rays of sunshine, Kaylee and Kairi.
Skip will be laid to rest at Bushnell National Cemetery with the MacDill Military Honor Guard at later date under the direction of Hooper Funeral Home.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.