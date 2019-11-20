Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
John H. Allen, Sr. age 75 of Holder, FL passed away Thursday November 14, 2019. John was born August 6, 1944 in Ocilla, GA and was a life-long resident of Citrus County. John was a US Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War and served aboard the USS Ticonderoga. He was an Electrician by trade and was involved with many other business ventures during his life. John enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and especially Bass fishing and hunting. He was preceded in death by his brother Dow Glen Allen. He is survived by his wife Mrs. Nancy Sassard Allen, a son John H. Allen, Jr (Staci), sisters Marie Allen, Debra Elsass (Danny Wayne) and Angela Smith (Bill), grandchildren Chelsey, Carter and Logan Allen. Memorial services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday November 23rd at the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal River with Pastor Lloyd Bertine presiding followed by Military Honors rendered by the American Legion Post 155 Honor Guard. The family will receive friends in visitation from 10:30 AM until service time. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
