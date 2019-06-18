Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Committal
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Florida National Cemetery
Bushnell, FL
View Map
John H. "Buddy" Sims

John H. "Buddy" Sims Obituary
John "Buddy" Hancock Sims, 76, born and raised in Tampa, recently relocated to Floral City, died on June 14, 2019. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force and was a reserve officer for the Tampa Police Department for a number of years, also owning and operating Turn Key Telcom for over 40 years. John loved boating and classic cars.
Surviving family members include his son, George Alan Draffin and his wife Lynda of Floral City; sister, Alice Dean of St. Petersburg; step-grand and great grandchildren; nephew, Rick Shoun and his wife Vicki; niece, Sheila Pierce and her husband Bill; beloved grandnieces and grandnephews, and many friends. John was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Myra Caroline Sims on June 5, 2017.
A committal service is scheduled for Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL where full military honors will be rendered by Floral City VFW #7122. Cremation care provided by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL. Please visit Legacy.com to leave condolences to the family.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 18, 2019
