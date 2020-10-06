John J. (Jack) Foody died on September 30th, 2020. He was born in New York City to Thomas and (Mary Nee Healey) Foody. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War 1950-1953. He was a graduate of Manhattan College Prep School, and The Stern School of Business at New York University. He held a number of managerial positions in the human resources field with Arabian American Oil Company, Lehman Brothers, Merrill Lynch and Columbia University.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Catherine, his sister Christina Healey and children Patricia Moubayed (Shereen), son Stephen (Florence) and son Robert and his partner Lloyd Jackson, also surviving are grandchildren Ian and Catherine Moubayed, and Dylan and May Foody.

Services will be Thursday October 15th at the Holy Family Roman Catholic Church at 1:00 pm.

In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to Guardian Catholic School P.O.Box 551699 Jacksonville, Florida 32255.

