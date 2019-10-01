Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
John Lewis "Hike" Verity


1929 - 2019
John Lewis "Hike" Verity Obituary
John Lewis "Hike" Verity, age 90, Inverness, Florida passed away September 26, 2019 at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto. John was born in Baldwin, NY on April 28, 1929 to the late Lewis and Nellie (Horton) Verity and came here 27 years ago from Center Moriches, NY. He retired from the International Union of Operating Engineers Local # 138 in New York, and served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed bowling, wood carving, and volunteering his time for the Family Care Council and F.F.R.A. John was a dedicated fire fighter and a member of the Amityville, NY Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years.
Left to cherish is memory is his wife of 69 years, Joan Vollmer Verity; 4 children, John C. Verity and wife Debi, Center Moriches, NY, William Verity and wife Beth Ann, South Bend, IN; David Verity, Inverness, and Irene Nicola, Sarasota, FL; 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
There will be a military graveside service at a later date at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Cremation arrangements were under the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home With Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 1, 2019
