John Martin "Marty" Wilson, 48, of Crystal River passed away Sunday February 17, 2019 at Citrus Memorial Hospital.

He was born February 22, 1970 in Ocala, FL, and was a life-long resident of the area. He was of the Baptist faith. He was a firefighter with the city of Crystal River and retired with the North Charleston, SC Fire Department and was currently employed as a maintenance technician with the Citrus County Detention Facility. He served our country and was honorably discharged from the United States Coast Guard. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and loved fishing, horses and dogs.

He also spent time as a spotter for the Crystal River High School Football Team's public address crew. But most of all he loved his family and came home to raise his family after 15 years in North Charleston. He would do anything for anyone and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; John Steven Wilson and Monnie Lewis Cates, paternal grandmother Martha Wilson and maternal grandfather Johnnie V. Lewis.

He is survived by his loving wife Nicole M. Wilson whom he married April 1, 2000 in Summerville, SC, his son Johnnie S.R. Wilson, brothers; Will Wilson (Kelly), Jason Cates (Christina) and Jeremy Cates (Amber), sisters; Jamey Wilkins and Holly Conklin (Jason), stepfather Terry Cates, maternal grandmother Peggy Gaspard (Paul), aunts; Barbara Parker and Reba Veal (Raleigh), nieces and nephews; Austin and Blake Wilson, Tyler and Austin Prus, Jocelyn, Juliette and Elliana Cates, Tyler and Jaxon Conklin, Hunter and Heather Boardman and Jayden Bender.

Friends will be received in visitation from 6 PM to

8 PM on Friday February 22nd at the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal River. The funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Tim Lantzy at the First Baptist Church of Crystal River at 2 PM on Saturday February 23rd with interment to follow at the Red Level Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to the CCFAP (Citrus County Foundation for Animal Protection) or FOCCAS (Friends of Citrus County Animal Shelter). Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary