John Mazzone, 84 of Hernando, Florida passed away suddenly and all too soon on August 31, 2020. He was born on June 2, 1936, to Carmella and John Mazzone in Schenectady, New York. John was energetic, lively, and loved a good discussion. He loved to golf, bowl, and watch spectator sports. He could be found often during his life tending to flowers and vegetables. He was willing to help out anyone in need. He also enjoyed traveling and going on cruises with his best traveling companion and loving wife, Pat. They happily visited many places around the world.

John retired from Sealy Mattress Company as a territory manager in sales in 2000. He was past president of the "Upstate N.Y. Club" here in Citrus County. He was past president of Council 5800 of the Knights of Columbus in New Paltz, N.Y. and active in Council 6168, as well as an officer in the 4th-degree Assembly 1547. He was District Warden #17 and a founding member and First Guard Knight of the St. Scholastica Council 14485. He also served as Presiding Officer of the Daystar Life Center Board of Directors as well as a volunteer there two days a week. He was an usher at St. Scholastica Church in Lecanto and ran a Saturday morning golf group at Pine Ridge Golf and Twisted Oaks Country Club. Additionally, he was a member of the Air National Guard and served during the Berlin crisis in 1961.

John is survived by his loving wife Pat, sons John (Lori) and David, daughter Lisa McDougal (James), grandsons Ben McDougal and Michael Mazzone, and granddaughters Cara McDougal and Nicole Mazzone. He is also survived by many cousins, nephews, and nieces. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Friends are invited to join the family in visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on September 8, 2020, at Heinz Funeral Home, Inverness, Fl. A mass will be held on September 9 at St. Scholastica Church, Homosassa Trail, Lecanto, Fl. at 11:00 a.m.

