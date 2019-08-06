John Hale McKethan, 71, of Homosassa, died Sat., Aug. 3, 2019. He was born in Brooksville, moving to Citrus County in 1969. Hale was a 1966 Graduate of Hernando High School and an entrepreneur of many things.
He was a commercial fisherman, a master diver, enjoying spear fishing, diving for lobster and was partner in a dive shop. He formerly owned McKethan Cattle Company and served 40 plus years on the Board of Directors for SunTrust Bank. Hale was an avid University of Florida Gator Fan, an avid movie buff, enjoyed golfing and snow skiing and he was a "professional gambler" always finding a good poker game.
A devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law: Darren & Gina McKethan of Brooksville and John & Erica McKethan of Homosassa; daughters and son-in-law: Haley & Ryan Dowlen of Tampa and Scarlet Rooks of Beverly Hills; twin-sister: Caroline McKethan of Floral City; ten grandchildren: Taylor Ann McKethan, John Walter McKethan, Pierce Reed, Max McKethan, Macy McKethan, Presley Rooks, Cole McKethan, Nolan Rooks, Finley Dowlen and Reese Dowlen and one great-grandchild: Addison McKethan.
Hale was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Jane McKethan, parents, Bud & Mary McKethan and sister, Sarah Alice Bronson.
Visitation for family and friends will be 5-7pm, Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Merritt Funeral Home, Brooksville Chapel. Funeral services will be conducted 1:00pm, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Faith Presbyterian Church, Brooksville. Interment will follow at Brooksville Cemetery. MERRITT FH (352) 796-6699 www.merrittfuneral.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 6, 2019