John Michael Dammann
Hernando Florida
John Michael Dammann 57, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 2 2019. He was a Master Plumber in New Jersey and Florida. John was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He was a long standing member of Loyal Order of the Moose. John was a devoted and loving friend, brother and son. An avid animal lover and adoring pet owner, he loved his dogs Buddy and Hazel, who have recently passed.
John was a lover of life and touched so many lives. Of his many hobbies, he loved to play golf with his brotherhood of friends, travel and entertain his family and friends hosting many memorable gatherings.
He was also a diehard fan of the NY Mets, NY Giants and 70's Rock. John was a kind and generous man who was beloved by all who knew him.
He was survived by his parents, John H. Dammann, Dawn M. Poling, siblings Christine Tirella William D. Brehme, Kelly A. May, Eric Dammann, Jean Dammann, Mark Smith, Neil Smith and many beloved Nieces and Nephews.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. In lieu of flowers, John would have appreciated any donations to the following charity:
Local Veterans donation center
Precious Paws Rescue
5164 S. Florida Ave
Floral City, FL
Foster Care-Citrus County Foster Parent Association P.O. Box 1283 Inverness, FL 34451 or www.citruscountyfosterparents.org.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 7, 2019
