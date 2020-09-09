John Jr. Pompili, age 84, of Crystal River, Florida, went to be with the Lord, Friday September 4, 2020 under the loving care of his family and Vitas Hospice of Citrus County and the Nature Coast. He was born in Morgantown, West Virginia on November 10, 1935. He was the son of John and Helen Volpe Pompili of Morgantown, West Virginia.
John was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Alfonso Pompili, his sisters Lucy Barbarella and Mary Balint, his first wife, Claudia Pompili, his second wife, Beatrice Bell Pompili, his step son-in-law, Clay Kaminski, and granddaughter, Katerina Pompili. John and Claudia lived in Morgantown, West Virginia where they raised their son Brian until they moved to Melbourne, Florida where he worked at Patrick Air Force Base.
John proudly served in the United States Air Force for twenty years having served in Korea and Vietnam. He flew multiple combat missions in Vietnam and also served the Air Force as an aircraft mechanic overseas and in the U.S. Upon retirement from the Air Force, he began working for the U.S. Postal Service as a postal truck mechanic, working many years side by side with his best friend and son, Gene Murphy.
John retired after 23 years working for the Post Office in Melbourne. John enjoyed traveling all over the country and telling everyone about his many travels, camping and meeting many fellow campers who quickly became good friends, for years riding his motorcycle with friends, watching western movies and TV shows, trying out all kinds of gadgets, cheering for the UCONN Women's Basketball Team, and watching those former UCONN players play in the WNBA. John proudly wore his US Air Force Vietnam Veteran caps wherever he went and especially enjoyed striking up conversations with fellow Vietnam and Armed Services veterans.
After his loving wife, Claudia, passed away in 1996, John met and married Beatrice Bell and enjoyed nearly 22 years of travel together, making wonderful memories with camping friends, living life and making friends in Melbourne, then McAlpin, and in Crystal River, Florida.
John embraced his stepdaughters Vicky Ridley and Linda Kaminski, and stepson Larry Bell, and loved them like his own children, as they also loved him and helped to care for him. Survivors include his sister Jean Pekach of Marietta, Ohio; his son Brian Pompili and Linda Sheehan of High Springs, Florida; son Gene and Janice Murphy of Dunnellon; stepson Larry and Michelle Bell of Meriden, Connecticut; step daughter Vicky and Mike Ridley of Crystal River, Florida; stepdaughter Linda Kaminski of Crystal River; grandson Alexander Sasha Pompili of Lake City, Florida; and step-grandchildren Melissa and Adam Cooper, Danielle and Dave Ambrose, Anthony Bell, Jenna and Matt Zabor, and Adam Kaminski; great step-grandchildren Brianna, Adam Jr., Calob, Noah, Joshua and Eden.
Any contributions or donations may be made to Vitas Hospice of Citrus County or to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) of Citrus County. The family is planning an informal gathering and celebration of his life, for friends and family at John's home in Crystal River on Saturday September 12, 2020 from 1-4 PM. Please call a family member for details.
