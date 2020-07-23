John R. O'Donnell, 89, of Hernando, Florida passed away July 9, 2020. He was born November 3, 1930 to John C. and Dorothy O'Donnell in Pittsburgh, PA. John was a Retired Engineer, a graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard Business School in Boston, MA.

John is predeceased by his wife, June E. O'Donnell of Hernando, FL and survived by his two sons, Kevin B. O'Donnell and wife Kim of Mobile, AL., and Kris E. O'Donnell and wife Karen of Tampa, FL., as well as four grandchildren and one great grandchild, several nieces and nephews. John is also predeceased by his sister, Betty Chapel and her husband Fred of Cleveland Ohio.

John worked in the Steel industry for many years from Philadelphia, PA to Providence, R.I.

He was a Sales Manager for much of his career and General manager for Milwaukee Cotter Pin Company, Milwaukee, WI. John left Washburn Wire in Rumford, R.I. to form O'Donnell Steel in East Providence R.I. and then retired in 1998.

John also served in the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1956 and obtained the rank of 1st Lieutenant.

John requested no services, and his ashes be spread at sea with his wife June.

