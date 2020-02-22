Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Reid Greer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Reid Geer, 73, of Crystal River, Florida passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on February 17, 2020.

John was born on March 23, 1946, the son of Earl Martin and Georgetta Hoover Geer in Tarentum, Pennsylvania. He was a graduate of Kiski Area High School. He then moved to Homosassa, Florida in 1970 where he met the love of his life, Bernadine Tharp Geer, who would share the next 44 years with him.

John worked at ProLine Boats as a Motor Installation Specialist for 37 years until his retirement in 2008. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the simpler things in life.

Mr. Geer was a lifetime member of the NRA and was a devout Christian who was also a member of Grace Bible Church in Homosassa. He is survived by his loving wife Bernadine and 2 children Joshua Lee Geer and Ashley Lynn Fedirko, and his three loving grandchildren Cameron, Cassidy, and Caitlyn. He is also survived by brothers Edwin, Larry, and Dan Geer, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. John was proceeded in death by his parents and a brother Jim.

A celebration of life will be held at Grace Bible Church in Homosassa on Monday February 24th, 2020.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2020

