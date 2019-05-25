John Richard "J.R." Jones, 86, of Hernando, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto. J.R. was born on December 31, 1932, in New Boston, Ohio, to the late Ralph Edward and Elizabeth (Crager) Jones.

He joined the US Marine Corps and learned the electrical trade. He owned J.R. Jones Electric for 33 years.

His accomplishments included being the assistant chief of the volunteer fire department in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. He was a city councilman and later the mayor of Lauderdale Lakes.

After spending weekends and vacations hunting in the Withlacoochee National Forest, he decided to invest in real estate and later relocate to Citrus County in 1971.

He was a member of the Gideons and assisted in the building of several churches in Citrus County, as well as holding offices as deacon, youth group leader, Sunday school teacher, bus driver, RA Director, and President of Board of Directors of First Baptist Church of Hernando.

He enjoyed traveling and photography.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Marjorie Jones; 3 sons: Richy Davy Jones and his wife Marianne of Bakersville, NC; John Todd Jones of Little Rock, AK; Justin Kirt Jones and wife Trish of Jarvisburg, NC; daughters: Brenda Kelley of Clermont, FL; Donna Downing and husband Tom of Charleston, SC; Margie Hatfield and husband J.D. of Lecanto, FL; brother, Ted Jones and wife Bonnie of Enon, OH; 21 grandchildren and numerous great-

grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Jones, and sisters, Ruth Fugate and Helen Channell.

A Funeral Service of Remembrance is scheduled for Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church of Hernando with Pastors Keith Dendy and J.D. Hatfield conducting.

The family will receive friends at the church one-half hour prior to service time.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the First Baptist Church of Hernando would be appreciated.

Following the church service, J.R. will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL, where full military honors will be rendered by Marine Corps League Archambault Detachment 819. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary